World champion wants surfers to enjoy the waves

Dual world surf champion Tom Carroll is visiting the Northern Rivers with Lindsay Lyon to educate surfers about shark safety, including using the new Shark Shield technology.

"DON'T take a selfie with a shark."

That's the advice from two-time world surfing champion Tom Carroll, who was in Lennox Head yesterday to promote a new gadget which he said will deter sharks and help surfers relax more out there in the break.

The man who who was voted number seven by a leading surfing magazine's list of the greatest surfers of all time, Mr Carroll meant surfers needed to concentrate on what they were doing and have fun out in the waves.

"You want to enjoy your surfing," he said.

"The Shark Shield lets you relax and concentrate on what's really important and that's enjoying your surfing. This makes it a win-win situation, for surfers, divers and sharks."

Tom Carroll preview:

At 55, Mr Carroll still looks as fit as he did in the days when he was barnstorming the professional surf tour in the 1980s.

As lean and fit as a jumps jockey, Mr Carroll, said he wanted to share the benefits of safer surfing with the Shark Shield.

Standing in the ocean while watching the waves, Mr Carroll said he and Shark Shield managing director Lindsay Lyon wanted to encourage surfers to get back in the water with confidence.

"It is the world's only scientifically proven and independently tested electrical shark deterrent," Mr Carroll said.

"Waveform turns sharks away by causing unbearable spasms in these sensitive receptors."

Mr Lyon said he had used a surfboard with the shield technology that morning at North Wall in Ballina, a spot notorious for spotting the men in the grey suits, as sharks were known.

"I felt comfortable out there," Mr Lyon said. "I was on my surfboard and Tom was out there on a stand-up, we had a great time."