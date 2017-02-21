29°
Community

World champion surfer's shark repellent solution

Alison Paterson
| 21st Feb 2017 10:16 AM
Dual world champion surfer Tom Carroll is surfing Lennox Head this week to educate local wave-riders about potential shark repelling devices.
Dual world champion surfer Tom Carroll is surfing Lennox Head this week to educate local wave-riders about potential shark repelling devices.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SURFERS paddling out at Lennox Head might do a double-take this week when they recognise two-time world surfing champion Tom Carroll in the line-up.

Mr Carroll has travelled to the Northern Rivers to talk with local surfers including the Ballina Lennox Head Board Riders about shark safety.

He will also be putting a new shark repelling product through its paces, which he said is a win for surfers and sharks alike.

"It takes the well-being of sharks as seriously as the protection of humans,” he said.

"The removable power module weighs just 250g and has LED indicators the battery last up for up to six hours, so good for two sessions.”

Mr Carroll said as sharks have small short-range electrical receptors in their snouts used for finding food, the Shark Shield's three-dimensional electrical waveform instantly turns sharks away by causing unbearable spasms in these sensitive receptors.

The Shark Shield bundle costs $599 www.sharkshield.com.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lennox head northern rivers environment shark sharks shark shield tom carroll

Weapons seized in police raids on homes in Lismore

Weapons seized in police raids on homes in Lismore

OFFICERS searched through boxes in the garage as well as uplifted rooms to seize numerous items, including firearms and machetes.

  • News

  • 21st Feb 2017 2:15 PM

DNA to play key role in bestiality court case

Reece Parke gives the middle finger as he is led into the police station.

Court waiting for test results before proceeding

Bluesfest director: Nobody knows why Neil Young cancelled on us

Neil Young (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

Director of Bluesfest seemingly throws some shade at Neil Young

Funding for our public reserves available

Public reserves could receive funding under a state government intiative.

Public reserve managers encouraged to apply for share of $15 million

Local Partners

Funding for our public reserves available

PUBLIC reserve managers are encouraged to apply for a share of $15 million.

Golden oldies get behind Grant's Tour de Cure

Lennox Head cyclist Grant Ferreira is hosting a fundraising breakfast on 25 February to benefit the 2017 Tour de Cure raising funds for cancer research.

Riding high to cure the lows of cancer

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

Calling all playwrights to compete in Hot Shorts

A Midsummer Night's Dream, a Drill Hall Theatre Company Production. Performer Ben Morrisey pictured at The Mullumbimby Drill Hall. Photo Patrick Gorbunovs / The Northern Star

The Drill Hall Theatre's biennial short play competition is on again

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

MACKAY will play host to one of the world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John later this year.

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

Robert Irwin introduces Jimmy Fallon to wild guests

Robert Irwin introduces Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to a cuddly sloth.

ROBERT Irwin continues Steve's legacy.

MOVIE REVIEW: Trespass Against Us a 'tender' crime film

Michael Fassbender and Brendan Gleeson in a scene from the movie Trespass Against Us.

Tough British film about criminal clan proves touching

Crocodile, hippo fears as I'm A Celeb filming hit by flooding

Flooding hits the set of I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

Fears crocodiles and hippos could infiltrate I'm A Celeb camp

Calling all playwrights to compete in Hot Shorts

A Midsummer Night's Dream, a Drill Hall Theatre Company Production. Performer Ben Morrisey pictured at The Mullumbimby Drill Hall. Photo Patrick Gorbunovs / The Northern Star

The Drill Hall Theatre's biennial short play competition is on again

Bluesfest director: Nobody knows why Neil Young cancelled on us

Neil Young (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

Director of Bluesfest seemingly throws some shade at Neil Young

MODERN HOME PLUS COTTAGE, VIEWS AND MORE!

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 6 $1,280,000 ...

This property truly has everything you could have on your wish list…. Stunning rural views forever, a spacious renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 living room...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

In a magical rural setting, on an easy care 1 acre block in the Hinterland, with a stunning new home - this property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay...

Extraordinary... Intricate... and Completely unique...

7 Sugarcane Road, Broken Head 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction

Jamila Riad is the definition of exquisite... Translated as Beautiful palace, Jamila Riad' has a strong Moroccan influence, meticulously built with attention to...

Charming Character Home in the Heart of Mullumbimby

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

Solid Home On 1 Acre In Central Position

16 Browns Crescent, Mcleods Shoot 2479

House 4 3 2 Auction 11 March...

Set on one easy care acre in the golden triangle of the Byron Bay Hinterland, this property offers an outstanding entry point into this prime location. McLeod’s...

home with pool in sunrise

43 Jacaranda Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $869,000 to...

Boasting a sparkling in-ground salt water pool among private and established gardens, this freestanding residence is perfect for peaceful living and entertaining. ...

3 Bed Home In The Heart Of Mullumbimby Village

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Brand new, nothing to do this low maintenance home is stylishly appointed with spotted gum timber floors, crisp modern decor and an abundance of natural light. A...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 $1,200,000 to...

One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey architect designed home will...

Potential + In Central Byron

113 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $2,000,000 to...

Here is an exciting opportunity to purchase a large 2000m2 site close to Byron Bay’s lively town centre. Very hard to find! Currently the property features a...

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

Proposed $21 million airpark in holding pattern

A front view of the proposed new aviation museum at Evans Head.

Late businessman's dream on hold ... for now

Clarence River island paradise selling for $5M

Former Ballina councillor Margaret Howes is selling her island getaway.

GALLERY: Tropical getaway with beaches and airstrip put on market.

Bidding could start at $1.4M for sought after property

Farrell McCrohon's Jojo Newby rides on a property recently listed at Buccarumbi

One of largest rural properties on market to go under hammer today

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!