Workshops to help manage your chronic pain

JASMINE BURKE
| 14th Jun 2017 11:00 AM
Chronic pain is a major health issue for Australians. AlexRaths

WORKSHOPS on the Northern Rivers will host a new health care trial to help people living with chronic pain.

The workshops aim to better manage patients' condition through attendance at group workshops.

North Coast Primary Health Network has provided funds to four North Coast allied health providers and a general practice to run the workshops for the Community Pain Management trial.

Workshops begin in June and will help low to medium level chronic pain patients to identify goals, barriers and boundaries, crisis management strategies and self-help routines to manage their chronic pain.

Each health provider will run the group program for people referred by their GP.

During the workshops, all patients enrolled in the trial will be encouraged to return to their GP to review their chronic pain care plan.

GPs will receive a report about their patient's progress through the program which will assist with their continuing care.

Mullumbimby Psychology (phone 6684 4748) and Mullumbimby Medical Centre (phone 6684 1511) will be holding workshops for Northern Rivers residents.

chronic pain health mullumbimby northern rivers health

