Workshops to help heart risk residents not to become a statistic

Hear workshops being held to help the most at-risk group in the community.

ABORIGINAL and Torres Strait Islander women are at least three times more likely to be hospitalised due to heart disease than their caucasian counterparts.

A series of workshops is being held in Northern NSW to raise awareness of the risk factors for heart disease and engage with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women on ways to reduce their chances of becoming one of the statistics.

Heart disease is the leading single cause of death among Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians.

At the workshops which began last week, women are learning about the impact of exercise, nutrition, stress reduction and risk factors associated with heart disease from community health practitioners, hospital cardiac nurses, and other health practitioners in a culturally safe environment.

"The idea of these workshops is to raise awareness around the different signs and symptoms of heart disease, and also around prevention and management of the disease," Aboriginal Chronic Care Officer with NNSWLHD, Anthony Franks said.

"This is a new, collaborative approach to addressing this issue, but we're also working together with existing avenues such as healthy lifestyle and exercise programs to assist participants to make the most of what they'll be learning."

The program consists of three one-day workshops, with the first being held in March at various sites across the North Coast.

The participants will attend each of the three workshop days in March, May and July, with the aim of continuing the education and providing feedback and follow up at the later meetings.

The workshops are a collaboration between the Northern NSW Local Health District (NNSW LHD), local Aboriginal Medical Services (AMS), North Coast Primary Health Network (NCPHN), Solid Mob, and the NSW and Queensland Government health coaching services, Get Healthy and On Track. They are funded by the National Heart Foundation.

Workshops are being held in Grafton, Muli, Casino, Ballina, Maclean, Goonellabah and Tweed Heads.