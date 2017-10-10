Workshop opportunities for small businesses

Small business owners can use the workshops to skill-up on government tender procedures.

Small business owners can use the workshops to skill-up on government tender procedures. baramee2554

RICHMOND Valley small business operators should consider attending a new workshop intended to make it easier for them to access government contract opportunities.

Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis is encouraging business operators to attend either the Grafton or Lismore workshops.

"Businesses will be able to use the workshops to skill-up on government tender procedures so they can be 'tender ready' to put their proposals forward when opportunities arise,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"With billions of dollars of Government investment locally on projects like the Pacific Highway, the Grafton Bridge and the new Grafton Gaol, there has never been a better time to plug into Government procurement.”

Discuss business from 1pm - 2.30pm in Lismore, Friday October 13 with Don Jones at Lismore Gateway Motel and Restaurant, 99 Ballina Rd, Lismore.

Contact 02 6621 5688 for enquiries.

For more information and to book to attend workshops visit https://www.industry.nsw.gov.au/business-and-industry-in-nsw/businessconnect/events/procurement-workshop-series.