Workshop gives insight into untapped potential for property owners

AN INNOVATIVE workshop next month will introduce property owners to the untapped potential of young renters (16 - 24) entering the market in the northern New South Wales.

On Track Community Programs (OTCP) Homelessness Services Manager, Sarah Walker, said the workshop will explore positive housing solutions for the region's young people.

"The youth of today are the tenants of tomorrow,” Ms Walker said.

"Having somewhere safe to lay your head every night is a vital human need.”

22-year-old Goonellabah resident, Megan Moore became homeless at 16 and spent three years sleeping on couches of friends and family before a rental application changed her life.

"I'm so thankful to the real estate agent that looked at my form and accepted my application,” Ms Moore said.

"I have been living in my two-bedroom unit for three years now, the last year by myself. I now have a good job, I am responsible for the lease, looking after the unit, paying all the bills and I love it.

"I love the independence and knowing I can look after myself.”

Ms Walker said the workshop would also showcase the many local government and community programs on offer to property owners and managers to tap into this future rental market.

"There are youth private rental subsidies to bond loans and other schemes that landlords and agents may not be aware of that are available to help them which at the same time helps young people avoid homelessness,” she said.

"You only have to listen to Megan Moore's story to know this is truly life-changing.”

Ms Moore urged property managers and private landlords to give younger tenants a chance.

"I am a great tenant and there's plenty more like me out there. Most young people just need a start.”

The workshop, which is also a professional development opportunity for real estate professionals, will be opened by Member for Lismore Thomas George MP and will feature guest speakers from the property industry, government, community and support agencies.

At the Lismore Gateway Hotel, October 4 from 8.30am - 12pm. Free. Register by today to sarahw@otcp.com.au.