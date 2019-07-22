Works to continue on foreshore improvements this week

BALLINA Shire Council will start Stage 3 of the Lake Ainsworth Foreshore Improvement Works next week.

This work involves constructing a new roundabout adjacent to the Lennox Head Alstonville Surf Life Saving Club.

Access to Camp Drewe Road will remain open, however, parking and traffic conditions surrounding the construction area will change.

Stage 2 works along the eastern side of the Lake started in April and are progressing well.

Council is aiming to complete both stage 2 and 3 simultaneously so the community can enjoy the rejuvenated recreational area by the summer months.

Once completed, the $1.7 million improvement project will boast additional barbeques, pathways, picnic tables, formalised parking, erosion rehabilitation and landscaping.

Council would like to thank the community for their patience during this upgrade project.

For more information or to view the concept plans, factsheets or drone footage of the precinct visit Council's website at ballina.nsw.gov.au