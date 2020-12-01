Works already started ahead of subdivision approval

THE applicant of a James Creek 342-lot subdivision has responded to community concerns regarding a lack of adequate infrastructure and transport.

Earlier this year, the development application SUB2020/0038 was lodged by Robert Collin Donges, and includes 336 residential lots, four drainage reserves, one commercial lot and one public reserve along James Creek Rd.

However, nearby residents have raised concerns about the proposed development.

“This type of development aligns to towns where adequate infrastructure is in place,” resident Helen Robertson said.

“James Creek is midway between Yamba and Maclean, with no public transport, shops or services. This is totally outside of commonsense reasoning and needs to go back to the drawing board.”

However, Mr Donges said water, sewage and transport infrastructure were major factors during the design phase. As such, Mr Donges said that some infrastructure has already been installed.

The water main which has already been installed. A further 1.5km of line is required to fully connect the subdivision.

“Prior to when James Creek Road was sealed, the owner (of the proposed lot) made an agreement with Clarence Valley Council to reimburse them for the cost of putting in a water main underneath in order to provide these connections to the site,” Mr Donges said.

“We will now only be required to extend the water main a further 1.5km to the property.

“Council have also identified that we can connect to the sewer pump station at Townsend.”

The sewage system will connect to Townsend sewer pump station.

Mr Donges said it was a requirement for subdivisions such as this to provide access for public transport.

“We have to make sure it’s available and suitable for buses especially now with sealed road access all the way to Yamba Road,” he said.

“We’re required to make allowances so buses can enter the subdivision, so for that reason, the loop road is 20-metres wide.”

