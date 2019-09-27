Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RECOGNISED: Summerland Credit Union, which is based in the Northern Rivers, was officially recognised as a White Ribbon accredited workplace for its commitment to the prevention of violence in communities.
RECOGNISED: Summerland Credit Union, which is based in the Northern Rivers, was officially recognised as a White Ribbon accredited workplace for its commitment to the prevention of violence in communities. Christian Morrow
Business

Workplace steps up efforts to prevent violence

Jackie Munro
by
27th Sep 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NORTHERN Rivers business has been recognised for its violence prevention.

Summerland Credit Union, which is based on the Northern Rivers, was officially recognised as a White Ribbon accredited workplace for its commitment to the prevention of violence in our communities.

Summerland CEO John Williams said the accreditation was recognition of the leading role Summerland is taking to say "no” to any form of violence in society.

"Being customer owned, our White Ribbon awareness campaign encourages and supports both our employees and customers to challenge inappropriate behaviour and strengthen gender equality within our community,” Mr Williams said.

"As a financial institution, Summerland takes steps to prevent the financial abuse of any vulnerable customers, including elderly abuse, domestic violence and disability.”

Mr Williams said staff are supported by extensive training and policy frameworks to recognise and assist vulnerable people in the community.

"Becoming a White Ribbon Accredited Workplace reflects our commitment to being a good corporate citizen, giving back to community and being a part of sustainable and positive change in our society,” he said.

"This accreditation builds upon the Gold Award from the NSW Government's Department of Environment and Heritage for sustainability and our continued efforts to provide a safe, respectful, and inclusive workplace for all employees.”

northern rivers business summerland credit union white ribbon australia
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Woman accused of $66,000 fraud says her identity was stolen

    premium_icon Woman accused of $66,000 fraud says her identity was stolen

    Crime THE Lismore woman, 45, allegedly stole from two separate bank accounts.

    Prosecution asks for more time in fatal hit-and-run case

    premium_icon Prosecution asks for more time in fatal hit-and-run case

    Crime A woman was killed and a man was injured in the hit-and-run

    Pair enter plea over offences with guns, 20,000 pills

    premium_icon Pair enter plea over offences with guns, 20,000 pills

    Crime Gold bars were also seized in drug raids where two men were arrested

    Let the games begin: 1600 sport masters race into Lismore

    premium_icon Let the games begin: 1600 sport masters race into Lismore

    Sport The 11th Lismore Workers Masters Games kicks off today