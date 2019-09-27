Workplace steps up efforts to prevent violence

RECOGNISED: Summerland Credit Union, which is based in the Northern Rivers, was officially recognised as a White Ribbon accredited workplace for its commitment to the prevention of violence in communities.

RECOGNISED: Summerland Credit Union, which is based in the Northern Rivers, was officially recognised as a White Ribbon accredited workplace for its commitment to the prevention of violence in communities. Christian Morrow

A NORTHERN Rivers business has been recognised for its violence prevention.

Summerland Credit Union, which is based on the Northern Rivers, was officially recognised as a White Ribbon accredited workplace for its commitment to the prevention of violence in our communities.

Summerland CEO John Williams said the accreditation was recognition of the leading role Summerland is taking to say "no” to any form of violence in society.

"Being customer owned, our White Ribbon awareness campaign encourages and supports both our employees and customers to challenge inappropriate behaviour and strengthen gender equality within our community,” Mr Williams said.

"As a financial institution, Summerland takes steps to prevent the financial abuse of any vulnerable customers, including elderly abuse, domestic violence and disability.”

Mr Williams said staff are supported by extensive training and policy frameworks to recognise and assist vulnerable people in the community.

"Becoming a White Ribbon Accredited Workplace reflects our commitment to being a good corporate citizen, giving back to community and being a part of sustainable and positive change in our society,” he said.

"This accreditation builds upon the Gold Award from the NSW Government's Department of Environment and Heritage for sustainability and our continued efforts to provide a safe, respectful, and inclusive workplace for all employees.”