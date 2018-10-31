Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services are on scene in Drillham South following a workplace accident.
Emergency services are on scene in Drillham South following a workplace accident. Tony Martin
Breaking

Workplace accident leaves man in critical condition

Molly Hancock
by
31st Oct 2018 3:38 PM

EMERGENCY services are responding to a workplace incident at Drillham South where a man is believed to have fallen from a significant height.

Queensland Ambulance Services received a call at 1.30pm following the accident.

It is reported QAS has assessed a male patient and he has sustained critical injuries.

Queensland Police Services were called to the scene at 1.40pm and are reported not to be investigating the incident as it is now in the hands of Work Place Safety.

editors picks workplace health and safety

Top Stories

    36C days as low-intensity heatwave hits Northern Rivers

    36C days as low-intensity heatwave hits Northern Rivers

    Weather "HEAT can kill”: Warnings have been issued as the first heatwave of the season hits the region.

    Fire vandals destroy popular Lismore playground

    Fire vandals destroy popular Lismore playground

    Crime Council said the entire playground was likely to be written off

    P-plater evades police at high speed

    premium_icon P-plater evades police at high speed

    Crime A 26-year-old Casino man will front court next month

    JAILED: Catholic priest to spend years behind bars

    premium_icon JAILED: Catholic priest to spend years behind bars

    News Long-serving parish priest jailed for historic child sex abuse

    Local Partners