Workout for free in support of mental health

IF YOU have ever wanted to try the gym for free, Snap Fitness and LIVIN have created the solution for you.

Snap Fitness, including the Lismore centre, is offering a week free to people from October 12 to 17 as they aim to raise $50,000 dollars to help develop mental health education programs and community awareness initiatives for LIVIN.

Sandie Judd, club manager at Snap Fitness Lismore, is hoping that the free week will help show people how beneficial fitness can be for their mental and physical health.

“We’re really hoping locals will see the benefit physical activity can have on their mental state and the positives of a tight-knit community! And we’re excited we can be a part of this worthy focus to see what the fitness community can achieve through facilitating positive physical activity and open conversations around mental health Snap Fitness Free Training Week.”

Sandie Judd and Rebeka Foley working out at Snap Fitness Lismore. Contributed: Snap Fitness Lismore.

Ms Judd said that she hopes the community would enjoy the free service after facing a difficult year due to COVID-19.

“It’s been a difficult year for everyone and unfortunately many of us have seen our mental health take a toll as a result. With such a direct tie between mental and physical health, Snap Fitness hosting our Free Training Week and we encourage everyone in the area to come along and take advantage of our services free of charge.”

Snap Fitness Lismore is located at Shop BG4 Lismore Square Diadem St.