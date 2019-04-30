Menu
A tradie who rolled his car driving home from work said colleagues spiked his beer with whiskey after he recorded a blood alcohol content of nearly four-times the limit.
Workmates spike dad's beer in knock-offs gone wrong

Shayla Bulloch
30th Apr 2019 2:41 PM
A FATHER who crashed and flipped his car driving home from the pub said work mates spiked his beer with spirits after he was busted more than four-times the limit.

Adam Charles Phipps thought he only had four beers with workmates in February before crashing his car on Maleny Rd about 6.40pm.

Police prosecutor Amanda Brewer said his blood alcohol reading of 0.180 told otherwise, and Phipps suffered a concussion and minor injuries from the crash, and was freed from the wreckage.

"He told police he was tired from work and hadn't eaten anything," Senior Constable Brewer said.

"He was unsure why his reading was so high."

The Beerwah man, 38, said he later found out colleagues put two whiskey shots in one of his beers at their drinks at a Cotton Tree venue.

"I wasn't aware of that," Phipps said.

Magistrate Stephanie Tonkin questioned whether the colleagues knew the situation they'd created for Phipps, who would most likely lose his job as a traffic controller.

Phipps, who has a 14-year-old daughter, said he was even forced to move after writing off his car in the crash.

Phipps was fined $900 and disqualified from driving for nine-months.

A conviction was recorded.

