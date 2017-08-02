Working class man in Lennox

BARNESY IN LENNOX: Australian rock legend Jimmy Barnes will be sharing stories rather than singing at an event at Lennox Head this Saturday night.

But don't expect to hear the former frontman of Cold Chisel belt out some of the Aussie rock classics he is known for.

It's Barnesy the author who will be on the stage.

He will be in conversation with Matthew Condon in an event presented by the Lennox Arts Board in partnership with the Byron Bay Writers Festival.

Barnesy will recount stories from his best-selling 2016 memoir Working Class Boy, which garnered huge critical acclaim and won best biography at the 2017 Australian Book Industry Awards.

He wrote on his website that "the time I have spent writing this book has caused me a lot of pain".

"Sometimes because of what I have remembered about my childhood and sometimes because of what I couldn't remember," he said.

"There are a lot of things I wish I didn't remember."

The event will be held at the Park Lane theatre, in the Lennox Head Cultural and Community Centre, from 6pm, with the show starting at 7pm. There will also be the opportunity to buy the book and get it signed.