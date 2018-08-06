Workers work hard for a win

POWERHOUSE: Seth McClelland hit strong for Workers on Saturday, with a triple, a double and three singles.

AFTER a tight start from both Workers and Brothers with scores tied at 3-3 at the bottom of the third, it stayed close throughout the game in Far North Coast major league baseball.

Workers eventually broke away in the 8th inning to give them the walk-off win.

Redbirds beat Norths 13-5, with Redbirds taking an early lead with five runs in the third and keeping Norths scoreless until the sixth.

Workers opened the scoring in the bottom of the first. A triple from Seth McClelland and single from Trent Clark sent McClelland over, before Reece Gregor and Jordan Williams were sent across the plate in the second with a double from McClelland.

Brothers hit back in the top of the third with Xavier Thacker, Jeff Mackney and Luke Sharpe all scoring to level the score.

Workers pulled ahead in the fourth, with another 4 runs and then again with one in the fifth.

Brothers scored one in the seventh and three in the eighth but it just wasn't enough.

Jack Cooper was close to a cycle (having a single, double, triple and home run) but fell just short when his double was off an error in the field.

McClelland, Williams, and Cooper each recorded triples in the game for Workers, with McClelland, Jason Caught, Dan Clark, Noah Worgan, Williams, Reece Gregor, and Cooper each having multiple hits.

Brothers' Jeff Mackney, Chris Egan and Luke Sharpe each recorded multiple hits.

Noah Worgan recorded the win for Workers on the mound with 10 hits, five walks and five strike-outs in six innings. Luke Sharpe recorded the loss for Brothers, with sixteen hits and one walk over five innings.

On Baxter Field, Redbirds took an early lead and continued building for a comfortable 13-5 win. After five in the thirds, Redbirds scored another two in the fifth and six in the eighth.

Norths tried hard to fight back with three in the sixth, one in the eighth and ninth, but it just wasn't enough to make a comeback. Jason Bromell and Lucas Myers each recorded multiple hits for Norths, while Josh Dennis, Will Riley, Robbie Pruess and Luke Dransfield each had multiple hits for Redbirds.

Next week sees Brothers play Redbirds on Baxter Field, and Norths take on Workers on Thew on Saturday. Friday night also sees Div 3 play their first double-headers for the season when Brothers plays Casino Baxter, and Workers play Ballina on Thew.