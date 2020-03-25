Menu
Lismore Workers opening batsmen Tom Standish and Zac Ewing. Workers finished second in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus
Workers stun cricket rivals with surprise finish

Mitchell Craig
25th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
A YOUNG Lismore Workers exceeded expectations with a semi-final spot and chance of a home final in Far North LJ Hooker League cricket this season.

They were forced to settle for a second-placed finish when the remainder of the competition was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was a big effort for a club which had not played in the LJ Hooker League since 2010-2011 with most of its players coming from the Lismore District first grade competition.

The team was littered with teenagers and should be one of the contenders again next season.

“We’re a young team and the boys will take a lot out of this season,” captain Jason Caught said.

“There had been some talk about coming back into the competition for a while and we got the timing right.

“We put the feelers out early and offered players from around Lismore the chance to play in the top grade.”

Marist Brothers had been the only Lismore team in the competition since the Workers Goonellabah joint venture which lasted just one season in 2011-12.

Most of the Lismore Workers team played with or against each other in Lismore District first grade final last season.

They could have been the easy beats this season but started in the best possible fashion with a win against Marist Brothers.

“Winning our first few games helped, we were able to get on a bit of a roll as the season went on,” Caught said.

“Pottsville was a bit of a reality check before Christmas, but we were winning games with most of our runs coming from the lower order.

“Some of those partnerships were 70-80 runs when the game was on the line.”

Caught and experienced all-round Hamish Clacher were standouts while the likes of Zac Ewing, Sam McLean, Tom Standish and Brody Toniello look to have bright futures.

“One that stood out to me was definitely Brody Toniello,” Caught said.

“He improved a lot this season and was one of our most consistent bowlers.

“He was bowling close to 130kph and was unlucky not to get a few more wickets.”

