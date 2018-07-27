Workers 'put through the shredder' by government contracts

A former Pacific Highway contractor has called for more protections for those working on government contracts.

A NORTHERN Rivers businessman forced to close his doors has appealed for protections for subcontractors working on government projects.

North Coast Fencing owner Simon Davis fronted the Ballina Shire Council's general meeting in a deputation yesterday morning.

Mr Davis said his company was going into liquidation after being short-changed after spending four years working on the Tintenbar to Ewingsdale Pacific Highway upgrade.

"The last five years of my life have been an utter nightmare and it has destroyed my family and torn it apart,” Mr Davis said.

"I have nothing left to lose so I wanted to tell my story.”

Mr Davis told the council he had laid off 14 staff members, all local residents.

"Now I am fighting to save my home and I will lose everything I have worked so hard to keep for the last 20 years,” he said.

"It is appalling the way you get treated, the pressure you get put under and the end result of the contractor's mental health state and family life.”

Councillor Eoin Johnston put forward a notice of motion for the council to write to the relevant ministers expressing their concerns about "non or part-payment” of subcontractors engaged by the RMS for the Pacific Highway upgrade.

Cr Johnston also asked for their letter or letters to seek "improvements to the current security of payment process” to protect them from damages resulting from "the poor financial management practices of a large contractor to the State Government”.

Cr Johnston said he was moved by the predicament of Mr Davis and those like him.

"He's simple been someone who's been through the shredder, so to speak” Cr Johnston said.

"It's a complex arrangement.

"The bottom line is they're doing work on government infrastructure in our shire.”

Cr Johnston said the State Government should take into account the recommendations of the Murray Report, particularly around the review of Security of Payment laws.

He said workers were being cheated out of a living as a result of contractual complexities.

"They're hard-working, aspirational Australians,” Cr Johnston said.

"Our Prime Minister says we've got to be aspirational.

"We've got people ... trying to make a quid. Often, they end up on the side of the road.”

Cr Nathan Willis said workers were being "put in a position where they are being played in relation to the wording of contracts”.

"It's think it's absolutely outrageous,” he said.

Cr Johnston's motion passed unanimously