Workers collect Anzac Cup with top pre-season form

CONFIDENT START: Workers were the major league winners in the Far North Coast baseball Anzac Cup, Melissa McClelland

ON Saturday afternoon at Albert Park, with rain threatening to fall at any point, a defiant Workers baseball team claimed the Anzac Cup for the first time in years.

Although this is only the pre-season competition, the win gives a young Workers team confidence leading into the bulk of the Far North Coast season.

Brothers scored two early runs in the first, before Workers answered almost instantly with three of their own.

Brothers took a 4-3 lead in the third off a single to Jeremy Sexton, an error, a walk and a two-run single to Jeff Mackney.

They held the lead and were looking strong until a determined Workers managed to secure the runs they needed to gain back the lead and seal the game.

A walk then a sacrifice fly from Seth McClelland scored the run of Trent Clark, before a single to Noah Worgan and double to Nick Battese put the two much-needed runs in scoring position.

Alex Battese singled on a 2-1 count with a ground ball up the middle to score the two runners.

Behind by two, Brothers' Jake Youngberry led off with a single, before Jacob Ponton doubled on a fly to right field, scoring the run of Youngberry.

Although a win was within reach for Brothers, Workers' closer, Worgan, was determined on the mound, striking out three straight to record the save and the win.

Seth McClelland led things off on the mound for Workers and took the win.

He lasted six innings, allowing seven hits and four runs while striking out seven.

Damien Santin started the game for Brothers.

He lasted five and two-thirds innings, allowing nine hits and six runs while striking out four. Andrew Carrall threw one-third of an inning in relief.

Worgan led Workers with three hits in three at bats. He managed three singles and two RBIs.

Brothers collected nine hits. Jeremy Sexton, Jake Youngberry, and Jeff Mackney all collected multiple hits for Brothers.

Sexton went 3 for 4 at the plate to lead Brothers in hits.