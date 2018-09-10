Workers blast 39 runs in two games to reach grand final

TOO HIGH: Norths batter Jason Bromell watches a pitch sail high as Workers catcher Nick 'Dingo' Johnstone is steady behind the plate.

WORKERS needed just two games at the weekend to secure their place in the Far North Coast Major League baseball grand final series.

They swept past Norths in the best-of-three preliminary final series at Albert Park, Lismore, with a 17-1 win on Friday night and a 22-14 win on Saturday afternoon.

In a rematch of last year, they will play minor premiers Redbirds in the best-of-three grand final starting on Friday night.

Workers started slowly in the opening game with just one run in each of the first and second innings before opening up with five in the fourth, nine in the fifth and a final run in the sixth.

Norths' run came in the fourth but they didn't look like scoring again.

The second game began in similar fashion with Workers scoring early - four runs in the first, one in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth.

They opened up an 8-1 lead but Norths fought back, running seven across the plate in the fifth innings to level the scores and turn the pressure back on their opponents.

But Workers remained composed and looked steady in the field before hitting out hard.

With two more runs in the seventh and 11 in the eighth, they blew the game open and despite Norths' best attempts with another six runs in the last two innings, the lead was too great.

Dan Clark had seven hits from 10 at-bats in the two games, with six runs and four RBIs.

Teammate Seth McClelland hit out strongly with a double and triple in the second encounter.

Jordan Williams had a big game on Saturday, going five-from-seven with six RBIs with the bat, and picking up the win as the relief pitcher.

The first game of the grand final series between Redbirds and Workers will be played at Albert Park on Friday starting at 6.30pm.

In the other games on Saturday, Redbirds will play Workers in the Division 1 grand final; Workers Pirates tackle Workers Twins in Division 2; and Norths take on Workers in Division 3. All three games start at 1pm.