Workers are still in with a chance

Lismore Workers opening batsmen Tom Standish and Zac Ewing. Workers have made a successful return to Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket this season.

A RETURNING Lismore Workers have set themselves up for a chance at semi-finals in the second half of the season in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League two-day competition.

Workers returned after eight years in the wilderness and could have struggled to win any games in its development season.

They are currently sixth on the ladder and equal on 22 competition points with Lismore rivals Marist Brothers and defending premiers Cudgen.

Captain Jason Caught has led the way taking 22 wickets with two crucial performances with the bat, which helped set up wins.

They are also building around youth, with the likes of opening batsmen Tom Standish and Zac Ewing, all-rounder Sam McLean and wicket keeper batsman Nathan Bezrouchko.

All-rounder Brady Toniello has plenty of potential along with Hamish Clacher and Angus Legoe.

The side has recorded wins over third placed Casino, Tintenbar-East Ballina and Brothers.

Its clash against Alstonville will be vital when the two-day competition resumes on January 25.

Alstonville has also had a resurgence this season and is currently in second spot on the ladder with 26 points.

They did not win a game last season and have a decent run home to the finals.

Experienced all-rounders Terry Murphy and Steve Robb have made a big difference in a young side.

A win over Workers and Tintenbar-East Ballina will be crucial before its clash against defending premiers Cudgen.

Competition leaders Pottsville are undefeated on 32 points and chasing its first premiership.

Semi-finals will be played the weekend of March 21-22 with the final the following weekend.

Pottsville is also leading the Twenty20 competition with the final round to be played this Saturday.

Games will be played at Lennox Head, Lismore and Kingscliff.

The finals are set down for February 2.