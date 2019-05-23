Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Worker trapped in forklift on Melbourne job site

by Christine McGinn
23rd May 2019 5:33 PM

A WORKER is trapped inside the cabin of a large forklift which has tipped over in Melbourne's west.

The driver is believed to have suffered spinal injuries and is yet to be removed from the vehicle on Thursday at a work site in West Melbourne, the Metropolitan Fire Brigade said.

High-angle rescue crews are on the scene to stabilise the machinery before trying to remove the worker.

It is not known what caused the forklift to flip.

Initial reports from the scene described a crane having toppled, but the MFB corrected the type of machinery.

victoria worksite incident

Top Stories

    700 students, teachers evacuated from high school

    700 students, teachers evacuated from high school

    Breaking FIRE and Rescue NSW crews were called to the school after reports of a gas leak.

    Two men speared by fish in bizarre boating incident

    premium_icon Two men speared by fish in bizarre boating incident

    Breaking One man has been airlifted to hospital

    Enjoy a free breakfast with local butchers

    premium_icon Enjoy a free breakfast with local butchers

    Whats On More than 600kg of beef and 400 loaves of bread will be consumed

    Iluka fisher pinged for illegal nets with big fine

    premium_icon Iluka fisher pinged for illegal nets with big fine

    Crime Repeat offender from Iluka busted by fisheries