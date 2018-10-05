Menu
The case is due to proceed in Mackay District Court.
Worker files claim for $400K after falling from silo

Luke Mortimer
5th Oct 2018 7:27 AM
A MACKAY worker is seeking more than $400,000 in damages, claiming he's been left permanently disabled after falling about four metres from a silo while employed at a lemon myrtle farm in the Whitsundays.

Daniel Michael John McAfee, 33, has taken up with Shine Lawyers and filed a claim with the Mackay Courthouse registry against Australian Queensland Organic Farms.

It owns Australian Native Lemon Myrtle Farms at 31 Cedar Creek Falls Road, Palm Grove, according to a copy of the Statement of Claim.

McAfee claims he was "involved in an incident at the farm causing him injury, loss and damage" about 2.30pm on October 6, 2016.

"In relation to the incident, the defendant instructed the plaintiff to remove silos from a shed," the statement reads.

"The incident occurred in the following circumstances: the plaintiff climbed the surrounding metal support frame to access the top of the first silo. The plaintiff released the bolts from the first silo.

"The plaintiff attempted to step across from the top of the first silo to the top of the second silo. As he attempted to step across to the second silo, the plaintiff lost his footing.

"As a result of the loss of his footing, the plaintiff fell approximately 4.1 metres to the ground of the shed ... "

McAfee lost his footing "as a result of dust that had accumulated on the top of the silos", the statement of claim alleges.

The statement further alleges a failure "to provide an elevated work platform or similarly stable work platform, from which (McAfee) could remove the bolts of the silos without the need to stand on or access the silos".

It also alleges breaches of duty of care relating to a lack of supervision, failure to clean dust from the top of the silos and failure to provide safety gear such as a harness, among other issues.

McAfee claims to have suffered a number of injuries, including coccydynia (inflammation of the tailbone), internal disruption to the discs of his spine, a permanent "musculo-ligamentuous" injury to his lower spine and an aggravation of pre-existing degeneration of the lumbar spine.

While McAfee has obtained further work as a machine operator, "there is a risk that the plaintiff will not be able to sustain this employment in the long-term", it's stated.

Damages sought include medical costs, past economic loss, future impairment of earning capacity, future loss of employer's contributions to superannuation and future expenses.

The largest amount in damages of the $401,459 sought is future economic loss, which is a total of $250,000.

The District Court in Mackay has the jurisdiction to hear the claim.

