Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A worker is believed to have been engulfed under soil and rock in an industrial accident at an NT mine site
A worker is believed to have been engulfed under soil and rock in an industrial accident at an NT mine site
News

Worker engulfed under rock in industrial accident

25th Aug 2019 7:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WORKER is believed to have been engulfed under soil and rock in an industrial accident at an NT mine site.

Northern Territory Police, Fire and Emergency Services were on Saturday evening responding to a report of an industrial accident which occurred at Bootu Creek Mine on Saturday afternoon.

NTPFES said in a statement that at about 2.40pm there was a substantial wall failure on the Western Limb located at the Bootu Creek Mine site, about 110km north of Tennant Creek.

An employee is believed to have been engulfed under a significant volume of soil and rock, the statement said.

Extensive efforts were underway to locate the employee.

NT Worksafe has been notified.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident have begun.

MORE TO COME

More Stories

industrial accident mining northern territory

Top Stories

    The Northern Rivers, through your eyes

    premium_icon The Northern Rivers, through your eyes

    News EVERY week our readers' photos remind us of how magical the Northern Rivers is - and how talented its people are.

    Court hears of 'aggravating factors' in one-punch pub attack

    premium_icon Court hears of 'aggravating factors' in one-punch pub attack

    Crime The men had "ongoing issues" aside from the assault, the court heard

    Controversial study on link between fluoride and IQ

    premium_icon Controversial study on link between fluoride and IQ

    Health A study which hints fluoride causes lower IQ has been questioned

    Council to investigate turning off street lights at night

    premium_icon Council to investigate turning off street lights at night

    Council News Could some street lights be turned off at night in the Byron Shire?