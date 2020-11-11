Menu
A worker at a strawberry farm in Western Australia was found dead after he became stuck in machinery.
News

Worker stuck in machine at strawberry farm dies

by Angie Raphael
11th Nov 2020 6:10 PM

A man has died after becoming "tangled" in machinery while working at a strawberry farm in Perth's northeast.

Nobody witnessed the incident but colleagues made the confronting discovery of the man's body at the Pick Your Own Strawberry Farm on Old West Road in Bullsbrook just before 9.30am on Wednesday.

Police are yet to reveal the man's name or age.

"We will prepare a report for the coroner," a police spokesman told NCA NewsWire.

WorkSafe has been alerted and is also investigating the incident.

The farm has been shut down and a fence is blocking the driveway.

Originally published as Worker dies at strawberry farm

