Worker crushed to death at Sydney port

25th Sep 2019 2:07 PM

A man has died after he was crushed by a shipping container at a freight port in Sydney's southeast.

Police and five NSW Ambulance crews arrived at the Port Botany site at Bumborah Point Road just after 10.20am following reports a worker in his 50s was trapped under a shipping container.

They found the man unconscious and suffering cardiac arrest as his workmates attempted CPR. He died at the scene.

 

The man was found unconscious at the site, and later died at the scene. Picture: Seven News
NSW Ambulance Inspector Darren Hull said it was a “very traumatic scene”.
"Multiple resources including specialists paramedics continued CPR on the male but unfortunately he did not respond to treatment," he told reporters at the scene.

"Ambulances did transport another man to a local hospital with severe shock. As you can imagine it was a very traumatic scene."

A SafeWork NSW spokesperson confirmed the incident is under investigation.

"SafeWork NSW is responding to a workplace incident at a Port Botany site today, after a worker sustained fatal crush injuries between two containers. The investigation is ongoing."

