Subscribe Digital Edition
Worker crushed to death at wharf

by Nick Hansen
27th Jan 2021 3:15 PM
A worker has been crushed to death at a wharf in Sydney's inner west today.

Police are on scene at the waterfront of Rozelle Bay where they were called to reports something had fallen on one of the workers, a man believed to be in his 50s.

 

Police have established a crime scene at the wharf in Rozelle. Picture: John Grainger
"At 10.30am emergency services were called to James Craig Rd, Rozelle following reports of a workplace incident," a police spokeswoman said.

"Officers from Leichhardt Police Area Command and Marine Area Command were in attendance and have established a crime scene." 

A male was crushed to death about 10.30am today on a wharf in Rozelle Bay. Picture: John Grainger
"A man believed to be in his 50s died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.

"A report will be prepared for the coroner."

SafeWork NSW are expected to investigate as well.

Rozelle Bay is a busy working marine district with numerous wharves and boat repairers.



