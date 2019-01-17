Menu
CLASS ACT: Caileb Wayne Kramer, 18, and Tyson James Shaw-Holland, 19, pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to public nuisance.
Crime

Worker abused by drunk teens over broken fuel pump

Chloe Lyons
by
17th Jan 2019 6:00 AM
Subscriber only

TWO drunk teenagers verbally abused a service station attendant over a broken fuel pump and were involved in the assault of a man who stepped in to help.

Caileb Wayne Kramer, 18, and Tyson James Shaw-Holland, 19, pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court yesterday to public nuisance following the December 21 incident.

The court heard the pair were "carrying on" at the United Petroleum service station in Doonan - with three others who were in the car - after they had been drinking at a work Christmas party.

Police were called to the site due to reports of an assault about 4.15pm.

A witness told officers Kramer and Shaw-Holland had abused a female worker because a pump wasn't working and that he had been assaulted after stepping in to protect her.

The man was hit and pushed, but didn't make a formal complaint to police about the assault.

Kramer and Shaw-Holland didn't have much to say for themselves when Magistrate Stephen Courtney asked if they'd like to make a statement, although the court heard they were remorseful when questioned by police.

When Mr Courtney asked Kramer if he had been before the courts before he replied "no", but the details of his prior offending weren't read into the record.

Mr Courtney warned Kramer and Shaw-Holland to not offend again and fined them $300 each with no convictions recorded.

