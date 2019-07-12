Work well under way on new $6.7m road to airport

An aerial view of Boeing Avenue and Airport Boulevard at the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.

CONSTRUCTION works are well under way on the new entrance road to the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.

Ballina Shire Council commercial services manager Paul Tsikleas said work on Airport Boulevard had begun.

The new road will ultimately be linked with Boeing Avenue.

The Federal Government chipped in $3 million for the $6.7 million project, with the council contributing the balance.

"There has been a great deal of planning leading up to this project including environmental assessments and seeking grant funding,” Ms Tsikleas said.

"Airport Boulevard will provide a catalyst (to) develop future industrial land on the Southern Cross Industrial Estate and an additional access road to Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.”

Works began in February, when environmental fencing was installed.

Bulk earthworks, which are expected to run until early next year, have begun since then.

"After the bulk earthworks are complete road civil construction works for Airport Boulevard and a connection to Boeing Avenue can commence,” Mr Tsikleas said.

"Airport Boulevard will also connect to North Creek Rd and will include three new roundabouts, kerb and guttering, landscaping and underground services.”

For more information on the project visit ballina.nsw.gov.au.