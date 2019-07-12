Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An aerial view of Boeing Avenue and Airport Boulevard at the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.
An aerial view of Boeing Avenue and Airport Boulevard at the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.
Council News

Work well under way on new $6.7m road to airport

12th Jul 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CONSTRUCTION works are well under way on the new entrance road to the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.

Ballina Shire Council commercial services manager Paul Tsikleas said work on Airport Boulevard had begun.

The new road will ultimately be linked with Boeing Avenue.

The Federal Government chipped in $3 million for the $6.7 million project, with the council contributing the balance.

"There has been a great deal of planning leading up to this project including environmental assessments and seeking grant funding,” Ms Tsikleas said.

"Airport Boulevard will provide a catalyst (to) develop future industrial land on the Southern Cross Industrial Estate and an additional access road to Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.”

Works began in February, when environmental fencing was installed.

Bulk earthworks, which are expected to run until early next year, have begun since then.

"After the bulk earthworks are complete road civil construction works for Airport Boulevard and a connection to Boeing Avenue can commence,” Mr Tsikleas said.

"Airport Boulevard will also connect to North Creek Rd and will include three new roundabouts, kerb and guttering, landscaping and underground services.”

For more information on the project visit ballina.nsw.gov.au.

ballina byron gateway airport ballina shire council northern rivers councils northern rivers infrastructure
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    WATCH: Clean-up begins after heartbreaking damage to beach

    premium_icon WATCH: Clean-up begins after heartbreaking damage to beach

    News A BEAUTIFUL Byron Bay beach has suffered major damage for the second time in a year, as a result of king tides and rough surf.

    300 juniors ready for 'epic' surfing event at Lennox

    premium_icon 300 juniors ready for 'epic' surfing event at Lennox

    Surfing The competition is now in its seventh year

    What's behind that stinking odour in Ballina and Lennox?

    premium_icon What's behind that stinking odour in Ballina and Lennox?

    Environment Council has received several enquiries regarding an unpleasant odour

    It was an expensive night out for 18-year-old

    premium_icon It was an expensive night out for 18-year-old

    Crime The East Ballina man was fined $1,110