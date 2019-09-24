Work under way to keep historic bridge safe for public use

CHANGED traffic conditions will start today on a section of the Bruxner Highway, as essential maintenance is carried out on Tabulam Bridge.

The maintenance activities are expected to take three weeks, weather permitting, with work to be carried out between 7am and 5pm weekdays.

While a new bridge is being built at Tabulam, these works are to ensure the existing bridge remains safe for public use.

Motorists may experience delays of up to five minutes during the first week however these delay times will increase in the following weeks.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.