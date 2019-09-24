Work under way on long-waited boat harbour master plan

SAFE HARBOUR: The preferred plan for the upgrade to Brunswick Heads Boat Harbour as per the draft master plan publicised in 2018.

THE Brunswick Heads Boat Harbour Master is expected to be completed this December.

The master plan will outline options for improving boating and visitor safety, access and infrastructure in the harbour and for revitalising Crown land along the foreshore.

A spokesperson for the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment - Crown Lands confirmed the NSW Government was in discussions with a freehold landowner who occupies a strategic position at the precinct on how it may be integrated into the boat harbour.

"This will allow for further development and finalisation of the master plan, which we aim to have completed by December 2019," the spokesperson said.

A project control group has been established to develop an implementation plan and secure funding for minor works including removal of the old fuel facilities and slipway area, and minor repairs to the boardwalk.

Further work programmed includes ongoing maintenance to the boardwalk, plus installation of rubbish bins, and also a Seabin in the harbour to remove waste from the water.

Developed by two Australians -- one of them Byron Shire-raised man Pete Ceglinski -- a Seabin is a contraption designed to work as a rubbish collector in marinas and canals.

The NSW Government spokesperson also said no final decisions had been made in respect to further proposed changes in the boat harbour precinct.

The draft plan for Brunswick Heads Boat Harbour was on display last year, with the community encouraged to have their say.

The former Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW, Ben Franklin, said last year that plan outlines options for future improvement of boating safety and access, infrastructure within the harbour, and for revitalising Crown land along the foreshore.

Mr Franklin, who does not hold that portfolio any more, was unable to comment on the current state of the project.

The NSW Government commenced a master planning process in April 2015 with funding from Transport for NSW.