Work to start on overpass bridges along Pacific Highway

On Wednesday, weather permitting, traffic will be switched on to a new section of Woodburn-Evans Head Road at Woodburn.

TRAFFIC will be switched on to a new section of road tomorrow as part of the Pacific Highway upgrade.

The new section of the Woodburn-Evans Head Rd, at Woodburn, will be opened between 6pm and 6am on Wednesday, weather permitting.

Richmond Valley Council has advised that traffic will be moved onto a temporary road to the south of the current route where the road crosses the new Pacific Highway alignment.

"Motorists can expect short delays while this work is carried out under traffic management and a lane closure," the council wrote on its Facebook page.

The RMS says the temporary realignment of the road is the first stage of works to build a bridge over the Pacific Highway upgrade for the Woodburn-Evans Head Road overpass.

The overpass bridge will take about 10 months to complete.

Earthwork activities will include excavating, placing and compacting material either side of the new Pacific Highway alignment, and building piling pads for the bridge abutment construction.

Once earthwork is complete, bridge building will start.

On Thursday, one night of work will be carried out on the Pacific Highway between Woodburn and Broadwater.

There will be a lane closure and motorists can expect short delays while work to remove safety barriers and signage is carried out.

Other work involves:

New Italy to Wardell (Swan Bay-New Italy Road to Wardell rest area) on Monday 25 June from 7am to 3:30pm

New Italy (Nortons Road) on Wednesday 27 June from 6pm to 6am, wire rope removal, and on Thursday 28 June from 6am to 6pm asphalt profiling

Woodburn-Coraki Road to McDonalds Creek from Tuesday 26 to Thursday 28 June from 6pm to 6am - asphalt profiling

North Woodburn (McDonalds Creek) on Friday 29 June from 8pm to 6am - asphalt profiling

Woodburn (The Gap Road) from Monday 25 to Thursday 28 June from 6am to 6pm - roadside clearing

Rileys Hill (Montis Trail) from Monday 25 to Thursday 28 June from 6am to 6pm and on Thursday 28 June from 6pm to 6am - remove barriers and signage

Broadwater (400m north of Byrnes Street) from Monday 25 to Thursday 28 June from 7am to 6pm.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead, drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control as short delays are expected at most locations.

For the latest traffic updates visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic NSW App or call 132 701.