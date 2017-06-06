Work to start on flood damaged greyhound track

Houses near and around the greyhound track were covered in water as flood waters rose.

WORK to repair the Lismore track will begin shortly after the NSW Greyhound Breeders Owners and Trainers Association to begin straight away on the Lismore track.

Racing has not taken place at Lismore since April after the track was severely damaged due to extreme floods.

It is anticipated the work to reinstate the track base and surface at the Lismore track will be completed by the end of June, with racing to resume at the start of July.

As a result, racing will continue at Casino on Tuesday nights throughout the remainder of June.