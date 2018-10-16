Work to start on controversial lake precinct upgrade

Work is set to start on upgrades to the Lake Ainsworth precinct.

Work is set to start on upgrades to the Lake Ainsworth precinct.

PREPARATION work for upgrades to the Lake Ainsworth foreshore at Lennox Head will get under way today.

Stage one of the work was due to start, but rainy weather means Ballina Shire Council's project team will instead set up and wait for the weather to clear.

The first stage of works will focus on the southern precinct and will include formalising car parking, reconstructing the southern road and bitumen sealing Camp Drewe Road.

The council anticipates the southern precinct upgrades will be completed by Christmas, weather permitting.

During this stage of works, parking will be available on the eastern arm and the grassed parking area opposite the Lake.

Traffic control will be in place as required and access to Camp Drewe Road will not be impacted.

Work is set to start on upgrades to the Lake Ainsworth precinct.

The council's civil services group manager, John Truman, said the foreshore improvement works will be completed across three stages from next week until mid-2019.

"By completing the upgrade works in stages will help minimise disruptions for our community,” he said.

Once completed, the $1.7 million investment will include additional barbecues, pathways, picnic tables, formalised parking, erosion rehabilitation and landscaping.

The decision to continue with the Lake Ainsworth development works was decided at an extraordinary council meeting in early September.

For more information or to view the concept plans, visit the council's website at www.ballina.nsw.gov.au.