Work to start on $2.2 million sports fields

WORK will start this month on the new $2.2 million sports fields at Skennars Head.

Ballina Shire Council said the project was identified as a key priority in the Ballina Shire Open Space Strategy to help cater for the community's growing population and participation demands.

The improvement works will include:

New senior playing field area

New junior playing field area

Sport field lighting and irrigation

Improved drainage

Additional parking with new site entry.

This new sports fields have been made possible due to $1.2 million in council funding and $990,000 in funding from the State Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund.

The council will endeavour to keep disruptions to a minimum for field users during these works, and council workers will liaise directly with sporting clubs during these works.

Work is expected to be finished late this year.

For more information contact the council's Open Spaces Development Officer on 1300 864 444, or visit www.ballina.nsw.gov.au