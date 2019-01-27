Work to improve women's lives secures top honour

CITIZENS HONOURED: Australia Day ambassador Joel Pilgrim (left) presented various awards to Anne Goslett (Citizen of the Year), Tanja Branson, Mark Ward and Ken Ryan, Nerida Dean, Chris Layland, Sybil Johnston, Lynn Smith and Will Gammon.

CITIZENS HONOURED: Australia Day ambassador Joel Pilgrim (left) presented various awards to Anne Goslett (Citizen of the Year), Tanja Branson, Mark Ward and Ken Ryan, Nerida Dean, Chris Layland, Sybil Johnston, Lynn Smith and Will Gammon. Christian Morrow

BYRON Shire Council's Australia Day Awards was an intimate affair held last Friday evening at the Cavanbah Centre ahead of the citizenship ceremony on Saturday at the Council Chambers in Mullumbimby and other community gatherings across the shire.

The timing of the ceremony highlighted councils support for changing the date on which Australia Day celebrations are held.

Citizen of the Year Anne Goslett, founder of the SHIFT Project, a residential transitional program for women.

The SHIFT Project Byron supports women through the challenges from homelessness to independence providing educational programs within a supported stable housing environment to develop confidence and motivation for well being.

"SHIFT started as a dream we had walking along the beach thinking something had because we are losing many valuable people in the community to homelessness.

"The main thing about homelessness is that we miss connection- connection to country, connection to each other and particularly connection to ourselves.

"I feel incredibly honoured to have been given the citizen of the year award- there are just so many other people from this brilliant community who have made this program possible

Ms Goslett also expressed her appreciation of councils decision to hold the award ceremony on Friday night.

"I do appreciate being presented this award on the 25th of January,” Ms Goslett said.

"I honour my own elders, the Pitjantjatjara women of Central Australia, and I really do believe we need to discuss what it means to be Australian and what it means to have the first nation people present amongst us.”