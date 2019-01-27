Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CITIZENS HONOURED: Australia Day ambassador Joel Pilgrim (left) presented various awards to Anne Goslett (Citizen of the Year), Tanja Branson, Mark Ward and Ken Ryan, Nerida Dean, Chris Layland, Sybil Johnston, Lynn Smith and Will Gammon.
CITIZENS HONOURED: Australia Day ambassador Joel Pilgrim (left) presented various awards to Anne Goslett (Citizen of the Year), Tanja Branson, Mark Ward and Ken Ryan, Nerida Dean, Chris Layland, Sybil Johnston, Lynn Smith and Will Gammon. Christian Morrow
News

Work to improve women's lives secures top honour

27th Jan 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BYRON Shire Council's Australia Day Awards was an intimate affair held last Friday evening at the Cavanbah Centre ahead of the citizenship ceremony on Saturday at the Council Chambers in Mullumbimby and other community gatherings across the shire.

The timing of the ceremony highlighted councils support for changing the date on which Australia Day celebrations are held.

Citizen of the Year Anne Goslett, founder of the SHIFT Project, a residential transitional program for women.

The SHIFT Project Byron supports women through the challenges from homelessness to independence providing educational programs within a supported stable housing environment to develop confidence and motivation for well being.

"SHIFT started as a dream we had walking along the beach thinking something had because we are losing many valuable people in the community to homelessness.

"The main thing about homelessness is that we miss connection- connection to country, connection to each other and particularly connection to ourselves.

"I feel incredibly honoured to have been given the citizen of the year award- there are just so many other people from this brilliant community who have made this program possible

Ms Goslett also expressed her appreciation of councils decision to hold the award ceremony on Friday night.

"I do appreciate being presented this award on the 25th of January,” Ms Goslett said.

"I honour my own elders, the Pitjantjatjara women of Central Australia, and I really do believe we need to discuss what it means to be Australian and what it means to have the first nation people present amongst us.”

australia day 2019 australia day awards byron shire council
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Citizen of the year helps koalas, improves communities

    premium_icon Citizen of the year helps koalas, improves communities

    News "GENEROUS, honest” woman nabs top honour in Lismore's 2019 Australia Day awards

    • 27th Jan 2019 4:30 PM
    Boat rescue: two saved from capsized boat

    premium_icon Boat rescue: two saved from capsized boat

    News The 45-year-old was last seen on Thursday

    More than $46k seized in highway traffic stop

    premium_icon More than $46k seized in highway traffic stop

    Crime A minor defect led police to pull the car over north of Byron Bay

    Shire's Australia Day honours hit a musical note

    premium_icon Shire's Australia Day honours hit a musical note

    News Ballina Shire's award ceremony had a strong musical theme