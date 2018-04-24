Work to begin on deadly highway intersection

Work will soon begin to upgrade safety on the eastern end of the Alstonville bypass.

Roads and Maritime Services has confirmed a safety upgrade will begin at the Ballina Rd junction of the Bruxner Highway in the first week of May.

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin said the State Government was channelling $475,000 into the project, which will include a longer eastbound merging lane.

Mr Franklin said the upgrade would make travelling along the road safer for the almost 11,000 motorists who pass the junction each day.

"The Bruxner Highway is a vital road link for the growing regional city of Lismore,” Mr Franklin said.

"The NSW Liberal & Nationals Government is committed to improving road safety and efficiency for commuters and industry in this region.

"The length of the eastbound merging lane from Ballina Road onto Bruxner Highway will be more than doubled, to improve the ability for motorists to merge safely.

"Changes to line marking and vegetation clearing will also be carried out to improve the sight distance for motorists.”

Mr Franklin said work was predicted to last for one week and would be conducted between 6pm and 6am to "reduce the impact to the travelling public”.

He said lane closures and a 40km/h speed limit would be in place during roadwork hours.

"Motorists are thanked for their patience while this important work is carried out and reminded to take care when driving through road work,” he said.