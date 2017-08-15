Work starts on temporary jetties for new bridge over Richmond River

Delays of up to five minutes can be expected at all locations.

MOTORISTS are advised of changed traffic conditions on the Pacific Highway this week for work to build a temporary jetty on the southern bank of the Richmond River at Broadwater.

The works are part of the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade.

Traffic control will be in place on the Pacific Highway about 300 metres north of Byrnes Street at Broadwater to improve access for heavy machinery needed to start building the temporary jetty on the southern bank of the Richmond River, about one kilometre north of Broadwater.

Work to build a temporary jetty on the northern bank is expected to start in mid-September, weather permitting.

The jetties will be operational until mid-2018 and will be removed once work is complete.

Concrete sections for a new bridge being built as part of the Woodburn to Broadwater service road will be delivered and installed from this week.

Deliveries to the compound site just north of Woodburn will occur from August 14 - 16.

No delays for motorists are expected.

Signs will be installed on both sides of the highway on August 14 - 15 from north of Watts Lane to just south of Harwood Bridge, Harwood between 7am and 6pm and between the Pimlico Road intersection and the Emigrant Creek Bridge, Pimlico between 6am and 6pm.

For the safety of workers and motorists, reduced speed limits and traffic control may be in place on the highway, local roads and access roads.

Delays of up to five minutes can be expected at most locations and all work is carried out weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks the community for its patience while work on the upgrade is carried out.

For the latest traffic updates visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic NSW App or call 132 701.