Work starts on supermarket, retail and cinema complex

Artist impression of the proposed redevelopment of the cinema and shopping complex on Jonson St, Byron Bay.

CONSTRUCTION has started this week at the Mercato on Byron - the new supermarket, retail and cinema complex in Jonson St.

Hutchinson Builders will begin earthworks on the 18-month project to create what is billed as being regional New South Wales' most sustainable shopping complex.

Byron Shire mayor Simon Richardson was on site last week to help turn the first sod as part of the creation of a new Woolworths supermarket, a nine-screen Palace Cinema complex and speciality retailers.

"We are really excited to see this project get under way,” he said.

"This is the third design they have done and ... this process is an example of how you can get your commercial building up but do it in a way that is sustainable and beautiful and respectful of the area and of the community's values.”

Seventy-five percent owner of the project is Melbourne-based company Wingate and managing director of property Mark Harrison said the "development reflects the ethos of Byron, which was part of the attraction for us being involved”.