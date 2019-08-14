Work starts on new $7.5 million subdivision near Lismore

Site works are under way at a $7.5 million Goonellabah subdivision.

Site works are under way at a $7.5 million Goonellabah subdivision.

SITE works are under way on the first stage of a $7.5 million development near Lismore.

The McCloy Group's subdivision at 224 Invercauld Rd in Goonellabah is progressing, project director Sam Rowe said.

Mr Rowe said on-site works were progressing for Stage One, which will include 23 residential lots.

The subdivision is approved for 134 lots over a total of six stages, with lot sizes averaging 780 to 800 sq m.

Site works are under way at a $7.5 million Goonellabah subdivision.

He said those site construction works, were expected to be completed in November while lots are likely to be released the same time, or the month prior.

"We expect lots will be registered by the end of January 2020,” Mr Rowe said.

"We would like to release the Stage One lots when construction is substantially complete so that we can demonstrate to the market the unique offering of lots available, along with our substantially landscaped entry feature.

"It's not until you actually get down into the site via the new access road that the sites key landscape and orientation attributes are revealed.

"Significant vegetation management and landscape improvement works are being undertaken along Gundurima Creek as part of the development.”

Mr Rowe said Stage Two would involve "further open space embellishments”, including a park and children's playground and public art.

A host of DA modifications to the development, including the realignment of an access road, reducing a concrete pathway and removing a link road were passed by Lismore City Council last September.