30°
News

Work starts on new $48 million bridge

The historic Tabulam Bridge crossing of the Clarence River.
The historic Tabulam Bridge crossing of the Clarence River. John Ibbotson

EARLY works have started at Tabulam on a new $48 million bridge across the Clarence River.

Lismore MP Thomas George said the NSW Government was funding the project as part of the Bridges for the Bush program, which aims to improve road safety and traffic efficiency for motorists.

"Early work includes installing site offices at the corner of Clarence Road and Bruxner Highway, building inspections, relocating utilities and transferring large equipment,” he said.

"Warning devices will also be installed along the Clarence River to let boaties know work is being carried out on the new bridge.

"Roads and Maritime Services has contracted Delaney Civil Pty Ltd to deliver this exciting project, which will improve the way the Tabulam community travels.

"Work will be carried out on weekdays between 7am and 6pm and from 8am to 1pm on Saturdays wherever possible, and every effort will be taken to reduce the impact to the community.”

Mr George said major work on the new bridge will start in coming weeks and take about two years to complete, weather permitting.

Roads and Maritime thanks the community for their patience while work is carried out.

Lismore Northern Star
90-year-old woman punches crook in face during robbery

90-year-old woman punches crook in face during robbery

CASINO woman, 90, fights back during daylight robbery.

Historic Alstonville home up for sale

EDWARDIAN CHARM: A gorgeous restored 1906 property full of natural light, period details and with a fascinating history is for sale in Alstonville.

It is one of the most historically significant homes in the region

'What is this plebiscite worth to you'- don't sell your vote

SAME SEX MARRIAGE: Australia is being asked to make their Yes or No opinion known in the postal survey.

Warnings have been issued - possible jail time or a $2000 fine

A rare visit to Middle Earth

Middle Earth Gardens Ewingsdale

HERE'S a chance to see a magnificent garden

Local Partners