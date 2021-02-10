Work starts on ‘impressive’ new entrance to Ballina airport

Domestic Tourists Return To Byron Bay As COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Ease In NSW

Construction of Airport Boulevard, the new entrance road to the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport, will commence later this month.

Ballina mayor David Wright said the new road will mean drastic improvements to the terminal.

"The new road will provide an impressive entrance to the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport," he said.

"It will also unlock future proposed expansion of the Southern Cross Industrial Estate.

"The works will begin on Southern Cross Drive, near the entrance to airport, where the first roundabout will be built."

Ballina residents and visitors can expect detours around the area, which may restrict the flow of traffic through the airport precinct, including drop-off zones and carparking areas.

The council has urged the community to arrive at the airport earlier to avoid being inconvenienced by traffic delays and parking changes.

During construction, traffic and parking arrangements at the airport will include temporary closure of existing carpark entries/exits and traffic detours via Southern Cross Drive.

There will be no change to drop off/pick up location (out front of terminal).

The taxi rank and bus stop will remain in same location, but with changed direction to access.

Vehicles will access the construction site via Boeing Ave.

Access to the Ballina Homemaker Centre will remain as normal, however the community should expect increased traffic in this area.

The project is estimated to cost $10 million and is made possible thanks to $3 million in Australian Government funding under the Community Development Grants Program. Council will spend $7 million to meet the balance of the cost of the project.

The entire Airport Boulevard project is expected to be completed by November 2021.