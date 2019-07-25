Work starts on $35m shopping centre precinct

ON SITE: Paul Hart from Hutchinson Builders, Paul Rippon and Peter Fahey from Clarence Property, and Ballina Mayor David Wright at the building site of the future Epiq Marketplace Lennox Head.

ON SITE: Paul Hart from Hutchinson Builders, Paul Rippon and Peter Fahey from Clarence Property, and Ballina Mayor David Wright at the building site of the future Epiq Marketplace Lennox Head. Javier Encalada

LENNOX Head will have a new retail space in 12 months with Epiq Marketplace, a new $35 shopping centre project that started construction officially yesterday.

The retail precinct will feature a Woolworths supermarket, a BWSW bottle shop, 19 speciality retailers, a medical centre and a gym.

Peter Fahey, from developer Clarence Property, said everyone who had worked on Epiq Marketplace had been Northern Rivers residents.

"Everyone is primarily local, right from the early days with the surveyors and the real estate agents, contractors who built the roads and the civil work, they were all local,” she said.

"Our head office is in Ballina, so the profits from the development stay here, most of our investors are in Northern NSW.

"It can't get any more local than what this deal is.”

Mr Fahey said the development would be complemented by arterial roadwork done by council.

"What we call Harley Drive North, where council is about to start construction, will change the way people enter or leave the estate and will ease traffic, particularly when there is a new roundabout at the coast road it will alleviate all those issues,” he explained.

Ballina mayor David Wright said: "People will be able to access a major supermarket at a very convenient location.”