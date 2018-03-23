Menu
Reside living building undergoing construction in Ballina. Marc Stapelberg
News

Work starts on $31 million Ballina development

Alison Paterson
by
23rd Mar 2018 12:08 PM

AFTER sitting vacant for some time, work has now started on a new building on a prominent riverside block in Ballina.

Reside Living is a $31 million project on the corner of River and Kerr streets.

It will be a six-storey apartment block with 34 units, and 80 percent of the units have already been sold off the plan.

There will be a lap swimming pool, communal vegetable garden, shops, extra storage and shared recreational vehicle parking facilities.

Reside Living director Geoff Boon confirmed construction of the boutique property was moving ahead despite the rain.

"The pole-driver is on-site doing the groundwork for the foundation at the moment," he said.

"We plan to have the project completed by Easter next year."

Mr Boon said 28 of the 34 apartment have already been snapped up.

"There are three one-bedroom and three three-bedroom apartments left," he said.

"The property is targeted towards down-sizers and retirees."

While Mr Boon declined to give out exact prices for the apartments, he said the average price was more than $750,000.

On Realestate.com, agents LJ Hooker and McGrath had Reside Living's one bedroom apartments listed as $475,000 to $500,000 and three apartments listed at between $900,000 to $950,000.

A Youtube video markets the boutique apartments towards "the discerning owner occupier looking for a luxurious, low-maintenance lifestyle".

ballina ballina real estate housing northern river real estate northern rivers development property real estate reside living
Lismore Northern Star
