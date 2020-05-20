Work ramps up on Pacific Highway upgrades

The 36km Glenugie to Tyndale section of the new Pacific Highway opened on Tuesday, 19th May, 2020. The southbound exit of the Glenugie interchange does not include heavy vehicle access. Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner

THERE will be changed traffic conditions in place and night work at several locations along the Pacific Highway from today (Monday, June 15) to Sunday, June 21 for the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control. Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

Mororo, Woombah and Chatsworth Island

From today there will be seven days and six nights of work to carry out asphalting, line marking, signage installation, earthwork and traffic barrier removal on the Pacific Highway and local roads at Mororo, Woombah and Chatsworth Island. Motorists can expect traffic control, lane closures and short stoppages of less than five minutes.

The soon to be opened Iluka interchange.

Tyndale Interchange

Traffic control will be in place at the northbound off ramp at the Tyndale interchange and Benson's Lane at Tyndale to allow heavy vehicles to access site from today. Motorists can expect a reduced speed limit of 40km/h and short stoppages at times.

Glenugie to Maclean

Further south there will be up to five days of work next to the highway between Glenugie and Maclean to carry out landscape maintenance and drainage work. Motorists can expect traffic control, a reduced speed limit of 40km/h and short stoppages at times between 7am and 6pm.

Big River Way

There will be five days of work on Big River Way at Glenugie and Tyndale to remove traffic barriers, install signage, carry out line marking, landscape maintenance, drainage work and asphalting, from today.

Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h between 7am and 6pm.

Time trial between Maclean and Grafton:

Maclean

Traffic control will be in place on Jubilee Street at Townsend and Cameron Street at Maclean for up to four days from Tuesday to allow access to site and to carry out earthwork, asphalting, line marking and install drainage, from today. Motorists can expect lane closures, a reduced speed limit of 40km/h and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

Yamba Interchange

From Monday, there will be four days of work at the Yamba interchange to install guardrails. Motorists can expect traffic control and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

Tucabia, Pillar Valley, Glenugie

Road maintenance and the removal of temporary signage will be carried out for five days along Coldstream Road at Tucabia, Wooli Road at Pillar Valley and Eight Mile Lane at Glenugie from Tuesday. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h between 7am and 6pm.

Aerial view of new Pacific Highway section:

Woodburn to New Italy

There will be up to seven days of work on the Pacific Highway between Woodburn and New Italy from Wednesday to carry out earthwork, paving, drainage work, line marking, landscaping and to remove mulch from site. Motorists can expect traffic control, reduced speed limits and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.

Mororo to Devils Pulpit

From Tuesday, there will be five nights and six days of work on the Pacific Highway between Mororo and Devils Pulpit to carry out line marking, asphalting, landscaping and to install signage, drainage and wire rope barriers. Motorists can expect traffic control, lane closures and short stoppages at times while this work is carried out.

Broadwater

From Wednesday, there will be three days of work next to the Pacific Highway at Broadwater to remove a ramp under the new bridge over the Richmond River and carry out earthwork. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and short stoppages at times between 7am and 5pm.

New Italy, Woodburn and Broadwater

From today, there will be seven days of work on Minyumai Road and Red Gate Road at New Italy, Tuckombil Road at Woodburn and Broadwater-Evans-Head Road at Broadwater to carry out drainage work, earthwork and paving. Motorists can expect lane closures, traffic control and short stoppages at times between 6am and 6pm.