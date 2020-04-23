Work on town’s new transport hub kicks off

An artist's impression of the Byron Bay Interchange, subject to detailed design.

An artist's impression of the Byron Bay Interchange, subject to detailed design.

EARLY work has begun to construct Byron Bay’s new public bus interchange.

The interchange will include new pick-up and drop-off zones, increased parking and seating an improved pedestrian access.

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole said while non-essential travel is both banned and advised against during the Covid-19 pandemic and under current restrictions, those with no other option for essential travel still need to access public transport.

“This new interchange, delivered under the NSW Government’s Transport Access Program to provide safe, modern and accessible public transport infrastructure, shows that we are planning for the future of the regions,” Mr Toole said.

“We know projects like this are important to the local community, and the completed detailed design includes consideration of feedback received during the public display period held between May 23 and June 6, 2019.”

Nationals MLC Ben Franklin said Hazell Bros had been awarded the contract to help make the upgrade accessible and to construct two car parks.

“This is an important step forward and will greatly benefit our less mobile customers by providing equitable access to an improved transport hub,” Mr Franklin said.

“Major construction of the interchange is expected to start in the coming weeks, and will include three dedicated bus bays, taxi and kiss-and-ride spaces, accessible parking and seating, and an upgraded pedestrian crossing.

“The community will also benefit from improved carparking across the town centre as part of the design.”

The South Lawson St car park will be getting 30 new parking spots.

This will include an accessible space and four motorbike spaces.

The Rails car park will have 57 new parking spaces, including three accessible spaces and an additional eight staff parking spaces.

Both facilities will have upgrades to drainage, surface improvements, lighting and CCTV.