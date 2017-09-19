30°
News

Work on Bruxner Highway east of Casino

JASMINE BURKE
by

MOTORISTS are advised to allow at least an extra 10 minutes travel time on the Bruxner Highway about seven kilometres east of Casino while works are carried out.

A 100 metre section of the highway will be resurfaced between Carltons and Schielers roads to improve motorists' safety and provide a smoother journey.

The work will be carried out by Richmond Valley Council on behalf of Roads and Maritime Services.

Work will take place between 7am and 5pm, excluding Sundays and the October long weekend.

It will take about four weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Stop/slow conditions and a reduced speed limit will be in place 24 hours a day for the safety of workers and all road users.

For the latest traffic information visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic NSW App or call 132 701.

Topics:  bruxner highway casino northern rivers roads roadworks

Lismore Northern Star
