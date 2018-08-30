Menu
An artist impression of the Ipswich Motorsport Precinct redevelopment, announced in 2016.
Council News

Motorsport dream remains alive depsite 'imminent closure'

Hayden Johnson
30th Aug 2018 11:00 AM | Updated: 4:03 PM
PLANS for an internationally-recognised motorsport facility at Willowbank will remain alive despite the imminent closure of Ipswich Motorsport Park.

The company, established in 2016 to redevelop Queensland Raceway, was listed for de-registration earlier this year.

Its $450,000 loan from Ipswich City Council was agreed to be written down earlier this year.

The company's closure will not affect the raceway operations, which is managed independently.

Ipswich City Council chief executive officer Sean Madigan said the company was in its final weeks.

"Ipswich Motorsport Park has lodged for deregistration with ASIC in early July as part of the final winding up of the company," he said

"Under timeframes provided by ASIC the final deregistration of IMP can be considered imminent."

It was established to drive a $220 million development of the Willowbank motorsport precinct.

An extension to Queensland Raceway, better spectators' facilities and safety improvements were due to be undertaken, but no progress was made.

The company's 2016-2017 financial report revealed the company had a deficit of $412,699.

 

Supercar driver James Courtney with former mayor Paul Pisasale and former councillor Paul Tully at Queensland Raceway in 2016.
While no work on the precinct had been made, Mr Madigan said the council would retain the company's intellectual property.

"Ipswich Motorsport Park incurred costs in developing a masterplan for the motorsport precinct as well as general operating costs and wages," he said.

"The original strategy was for IMP to lead the development of the precinct in line with the masterplan however council, following the appointment of the former mayor Andrew Antoniolli in August 2017, this strategy in relation to using IMP changed and the decision was made to wind up the company.

"Council has retained the intellectual property in relation to the masterplan and this will be part of council's future decisions and strategies in relation to the precinct."

As part of the winding up of the company, the council wrote off its loan to the company, which was used to pay for the operations.

Former councillors Paul Tully, David Morrison and David Martin were on the board of Ipswich Motorsport Park.

This week Ipswich City Council administrator Greg Chemello moved to drop Mr Tully and former mayor Andrew Antoniolli from the board of Ipswich City Properties.

Wayne Wendt was also removed as the shareholder's representative.

- Hayden Johnson

ipswich city council queensland raceway sean madigan willowbank raceway
Ipswich Queensland Times

