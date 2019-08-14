Work in progress for returning cricket team

BACK AT IT: Fast bowler Jason Caught will captain Lismore Workers when they return to Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket this season.

LISMORE Workers will return to the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket competition for the first time in a decade, making it a 10-team competition this season.

Experienced fast bowler Jason Caught will captain the side which has not played in the top division since dropping out after the 2009-2010 season.

The new side will be made up mainly of teenagers coming through the ranks in the Lismore District Cricket Association.

Caught was playing with Alstonville until last season (2017-18) and returned to Workers in order to help prepare them for re-entering the FNC LJ Hooker League competition.

"When he came back there was a fair bit said about it and we agreed now is the time to do it,” Lismore Workers cricket club secretary Michael Knight said.

"We've had some good kids coming through over the last few seasons and want to give them the opportunity to play at a higher level.

"It will be a team made up of about half a dozen 16-17 year olds who played first grade last season.”

Marist Brothers have been the only Lismore team in the competition since the Workers Goonellabah joint venture which lasted just one season in 2011-12.

Knight said the likes of Damien Santin and Alec Watson were considering coming back from Goonellabah.

They also plan to use players from other Lismore district clubs who want to play at a higher level.

Brothers Reece and Riley Gregor are likely to come across from Easts while Paul McLean will be a coach and selector for the side.

"We've had discussions with all the clubs and everyone seems pretty comfortable,” Knight said. "We won't keep them here; if they're not playing LJ Hooker League for us at any time, they'll go back to their club teams.”

The first round is set down for October 12 with the management committee yet to decide on whether it will be a one-day or two-day competition.

Knight said they were happy to play either.

A Twenty20 competition is also scheduled.