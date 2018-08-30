Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RED HANDED: Brent Sayer was working at the Salvo's Store as part of Work for the Dole scheme when he helped himself to a free television.
RED HANDED: Brent Sayer was working at the Salvo's Store as part of Work for the Dole scheme when he helped himself to a free television. Ross Irby
Crime

Work for dole theft captured on Salvos' CCTV

Ross Irby
by
29th Aug 2018 5:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WORKING at a Salvos store as part of his work for the dole, Brent Sayer deemed himself to be in need and helped himself to a television set.

Sayer's self-service was recorded on CCTV, with cameras capturing the moment he loaded the set into the boot of his Ford Falcon and drove home.

Until he was confronted with the security footage, Sayer denied stealing the television from the Bundamba Salvation Army store.

Brent John Sayer, 44, from Bundamba, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to stealing as a servant on June 18. Police prosecutor Constable Dave Shelton said Sayer removed a small plasma television from the Salvos' storeroom at 3.40pm.

Constable Shelton said when police spoke to him three weeks later, he told them he knew what they were talking about but denied any involvement.

"How am I supposed to carry a television on my bike," Sayer reportedly told police at the time.

"He says anyone could have stolen it, that he put it outside the store as it did not have an electrical tag," Const Shelton told the court.

Sayer's story changed when he was told his theft was captured on CCTV.

Defence lawyer Matt Fairclough said Sayer did not dispute the charge.

Magistrate Robert Walker said the theft was made more serious because the victims were people in need.

Sayer was ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid community service work.

ipswich court salvos stealing offence work for the dole
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    The cafe with the best view in Lismore has a new menu

    premium_icon The cafe with the best view in Lismore has a new menu

    News THE new chef at the helm of this Lismore institution also started a highly successful pizzeria.

    Yothu Yindi introduces new generation of Aboriginal stars

    Yothu Yindi introduces new generation of Aboriginal stars

    Whats On Yothu Yindi and the Treaty Project is coming to the Northern Rivers

    The rise and fall of Lismore woman's global business

    premium_icon The rise and fall of Lismore woman's global business

    Business Ambitious startup was unable to 'truly crack mass market adoption'

    TREATY: The unknown story of a global dance hit

    premium_icon TREATY: The unknown story of a global dance hit

    Music The DJ that 'stole' the song to create a remix success

    Local Partners