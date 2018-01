Is your road on the list to be fixed?

Flood damaged roads in Lismore will take months to repair.

LISMORE City Council say repair to roads damaged in the March flood has begun.

In the Local Matters newsletter they said the wait had been "painstakingly slow" and they understand residents were fed up.

They said said the application process for natural disaster funding and the allocation of tenders made it a lengthy process - the council crews are not allowed under state law to undertake flood repair work, contractors must be employed.

Work, including roadside debris clean up, gravel road and drainage repair, and repair to major roads and landslides, was being tasked to contractors.

Roadside debris clean up

Contractors are about to begin work on clearing trees, soil and rocks from 'minor' landslips at Newton drive near Nimbin, Upper Tuntable Falls Road, Tuntable Creek Road and Mountain Top Road.

The council said the work will take several crews months to complete across the Local Government Area.

Gravel roads and drainage repairs

Contractors have begun working on flood-affected gravel roads around the region and as well as the regular gravel maintenance.

Roads to be repaired in January 2018:

Webber Road, Abbey Road, Town Road, Gwynne Road, Grennan Road, Graham Road, Mountain Top Road, Lodge Road, Izzard Road, Standing Street, Nimbin Street, Wallace Road and Upper Tuntable Falls Road.

Major roads repairs/landslides

Status of road repairs:

Boatharbour Road, 1.3km, temporarily repaired. Open to traffic. date for permanent repair to be finalised.

Caniaba Road, 7.4km, Completed.

Keerrong Road, 13km, temporarily repaired. Design for repair finalised. Date for permanent repair to be finalised.

Koonorigan Road, 8.05km, temporarily repaired. Design for repair finalised. Date for permanent repair to be finalised.

Koonorigan Road, 8.23km, temporarily repaired. Design for repair finalised. Date for permanent repair to be finalised.

Mountain Top Road, 1.19km, temporarily repaired. Design for repair finalised. Date for permanent repair to be finalised.

Mountain Top Road, 4.9km, temporarily repaired. Design for repair finalised. Date for permanent repair to be finalised.

Oakey Creek Road, 0.65km, remains closed. Design and date for repair to be finalised.

Terania Creek Road, 3.08km, temporarily repaired. Design for repair finalised. Date for permanent repair to be finalised.

Terania Creek Road, 6.78km, temporarily repaired. Design for repair finalised. Date for permanent repair to be finalised.

Terania Creek Road, 7.9km, temporarily repaired. Design for repair finalised. Date for permanent repair to be finalised.

Terania Creek Road, 8.06km, temporarily repaired. Design for repair finalised. Date for permanent repair to be finalised.

Tuntable Creek Road, 8.5km, temporarily repaired. Design for repair finalised. Date for permanent repair to be finalised.