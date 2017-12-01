Menu
Work begins on new section of highway

Work on the Pacific Highway upgrade between Devils Pulpit and the Richmond River has begun.
Work on the Pacific Highway upgrade between Devils Pulpit and the Richmond River has begun. Caitlan Charles

WORKS are now underway on four lanes of new-divided road between Devils Pulpit and the Richmond River.

Federal Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester said the 34 kilometre project was part of the 155-kilometre Woolgoolga to Ballina section of the Pacific Highway upgrade.

"Drivers travelling the length of the highway are currently saving close to two hours in travel time and the number of fatalities has halved from more than 50 in 1996, which is a great outcome,” Mr Chester said.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said the project was a significant investment in the state's road network, but also the local community.

"This project is really delivering for the community, with more than 300 direct jobs created on this section of the upgrade, continuing our commitment to deliver jobs for regional Australians,” Mr Hogan said.

NSW Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said the main civil work contract had been awarded to CPB Contractors Pty Ltd, and would involve earthwork, soft soil treatment, drainage and four overpasses.

"Early work in this section started in April this year and involved soft soil treatment next to Tuckombil Canal, Woodburn as well as building precast concrete bridge pieces,” Mr Gulaptis said.

The upgrade, which is due to open in 2020, is being funded by the Australian and New South Wales governments on an 80:20 basis.

